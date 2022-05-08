The Watcher is not coming to Netflix in May 2022

The highly anticipated limited series The Watcher, based on haunting true events published in New York Magazine’s The Cut, is not coming to Netflix in May 2022. The series is an adaptation of an article published in the magazine in 2018 which caught the attention of many with the chilling tagline, “A family bought their dream house. But according to the creepy letters they started to get, they weren’t the only ones interested in it.”

The article revealed that shortly before moving into their dream house, the Broaddus family began receiving “terrifying letters” from a mysterious stranger who knew intimate details of their lives, warning them that their so called dream home and young children were under constant surveillance. He called himself “The Watcher.” The article sparked theories and pointed fingers at who it could be.

But, despite pouring money, sweat, and tears into uncovering who the chilling letters were coming from, to this day, we do not know who The Watcher might have been and what that threatening person truly wanted to accomplish by sending those letters.

Shortly after the article’s publication, Netflix acquired the rights to the story and began working on the project. But now nearly four years on and we’re still waiting for the release of the series. So, how long is left to wait? When will we be able to watch The Watcher?

Does The Watcher have a release date?

Despite The Watcher having a 2022 release date tagged on IMDb, an exact release date for the limited series has not been revealed by Netflix yet. However, we do think that it’s likely that we will get the series by the end of 2022.

The series, starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, and Jennifer Coolidge, went into post-production on Feb. 18, 2022. Typically, depending on how much editing and special effects needed to be added to the project, the post-production stage could last between six and eight months (sometimes longer). If that is the case for Netflix’s The Watcher then this could mean that the series won’t premiere on the platform until the winter, sometime in late 2022, at the earliest.

Stay tuned for an official release date update!