Thrive Calendar: May 8-July 15

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, please call ahead to check on your event and class status.

AGING PARTNERS

SENIOR CENTER LOCATIONS

Aging Partners Fitness Center — 555 S. Ninth St., 402-441-7575.

Asian Senior Center — 144 N. 44th St., 402-477-3446.

Belmont Center — 1234 Judson St., 402-441-7990.

Downtown Center — 1005 O St., 402-441-7154.

Lake Street Center — 2400 S. 11th St., 402-441-7157.

Northeast Center — 6300 Platte Ave., 402-441-7151.

Bennet Center — American Legion Hall, 970 Monroe St., 402-416-7693.

Firth Center — 311 Nemaha St., Firth, 402-416-7693.

Hickman Center — Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., 402-416-7693.

Additional locations — Butler, Fillmore, Polk, Saline, Seward and York counties. For information call 800-247-0938.

AGING PARTNERS HEALTH AND FITNESS

Aging Partner’s Fitness Center hours of operation — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

All ages are welcome at the fitness center. Cardio equipment, strength training equipment, free weights, balance and other exercise tools are available. There is a $10 monthly suggested contribution for age 60 and over and family caregivers of any age. A $15 fee is required for under age 60. A certified personal trainer is available at no additional cost, by appointment only.

For most Health and Fitness classes, there is a $4 per class suggested contribution for age 60 and over and family caregivers of any age. A $5 per class fee for under age 60 is required. Punch cards are available. Registration is required for all classes by calling 402-441-7575. Please register early as classes that do not have sufficient enrollment will be canceled.

Online Aging Partners Health and Fitness Classes via Zoom — We will have a small selection of classes available on Zoom in addition to our in-person classes. Please call 402-441-7575 to register for the Zoom classes. You will be sent information about how to access Zoom and the specific classes you are interested in. Prior to the classes, you will need to download the Zoom app on your device. To receive the access code, to participate in a Zoom class, you will need to register.

AGING PARTNERS CLASS SCHEDULES

Evidence-Based Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance Classes — Evidence-based programs are supported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Injury Prevention Program and the state of Nebraska Unit on Aging.

Note: Because all Tai Chi classes are progressive, no registrations will be accepted after the fourth class of each session.

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention (new class: 12-week session) in-person — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, June 7-Aug. 26; $4 per class, $48 per session, Eastridge Presbyterian, Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level II) in-person — 10:30-11:30, Thursdays, June 9-Aug. 25. This class is for people who have completed one or more sessions of Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance Level I. Classes are designed for people who want to continue with the traditional eight forms, with less instruction and some variations. Suggested contribution is $4 per class, or $48 per session.

Chair Yoga in-person — 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays, May 4-July 27. Chair yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available. It is a unique style that adapts yoga positions and poses through creative use of a chair. Poses are done seated, or the chair is used for support during standing and balance poses. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance and taking things at your own pace. Chair yoga is suitable for all ages, fitness levels and physical conditions. Beginners are welcome, Eastridge Presbyterian Church 1135 Eastridge Drive.

Dance for Life via Zoom — 2-3 p.m. Mondays, April 18-July 25; no class May 30 and June 20. Register for Zoom link: 402-441-7575.

Each class focuses on balance, strength and cardio health through a unique combination of dance steps done to popular oldies music. Synchronized movements isolate and strengthen muscle groups, increase heart rate and improve core stability. Participants warm up from the chair, move to standing, transition to dance then cool down with standing and seated movements.

Qigong Refresh and Recharge (12-week session)

* In-person — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 7-June 23, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

* In-person — 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St.

* Zoom — 10-11 a.m. Mondays, April 18-July 25; no class May 30 and June 20. Register: 402-441-7575.

This ancient meditative practice focuses on slow, gentle movements relieving aching muscles, stiff joints, improve balance, flexibility and increase energy. Movements begin from a chair, move to standing, closing with seated stretches and breath exercises. This class is appropriate for individuals at all levels of ability.

Caregiver Support Group — 5-6 p.m. Meets the second Tuesday of every month, room 137, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church 8550 Pioneers Blvd., enter through door #9 on the South side of St. Mark’s, turn left and go downstairs.

Caregivers take care of family members and friends. But who takes care of the caregiver? Support groups provide hope, information and a safe environment to share concerns. The Aging Partners Caregiver Support Group is led by a Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner.

Eligible caregivers are the following: An individual of any age providing care for an older adult, age 60; providing care for a person with Alzheimer’s disease, brain injury or a related brain disorder; people over the age of 55 and raising a grandchild. Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is not required.

More information or to register for caregiving events on Zoom: go.unl.edu/caregivers-education

Foot Clinics and Senior Health Promotion Services

* Aging Partners Foot Clinics and UNMC Senior Health Promotion Services are by appointment only and will be held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church’s Vermeer Education Center and the Downtown Senior Center. Social distancing and sanitation guidelines are followed. Please call 402-441-7506 to make an appointment for foot clinic services.

* Senior Health Promotion Services are available to those age 60 and over. The following services will be available: comprehensive foot care, blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol screenings, osteoporosis screenings and health education. Ear care will only be available at the Downtown Senior Center location. A $15 suggested contribution will help these services continue.

For locations and complete schedule of events, call 402-441-7506 or 402-441-7575.

AGING PARTNERS EVENTS

Day trip tours

Transportation to and from pick-up site is $5 within Lincoln. For reservations, call 402-441-7158.

Quilt Town, U.S.A. Hamilton, Missouri — 8 a.m. May 19. The bus departs from Walmart and returns at aproximately 7 p.m., 8700 Andermatt Drive. Reservations and payment are due May 9; $75 per person. Missouri Star Quilt Company was founded by Jenny Doan and family in Hamilton, Missouri. Quilt Town, U.S.A. has been called the “Disneyland of Quilting.” The bus tour will travel to Missouri, enjoy a brown bag lunch at Wallace State Park and then spend the day touring and shopping in Quilt Town, U.S.A.

Hamilton is also the hometown of James Cash Penney, founder of JCPenney. In his honor, Hamilton built the J.C. Penney Memorial Library and Museum and preserved his boyhood home. While visiting Hamilton, you will have the chance to visit these locations as well as Penney’s Quilt Shop. Reservations: call 402-441-7158.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 10:30 a.m. Arrival at the Zoo; 2:30 p.m. Departure, June 9; $13 per person. Reservations and payment due June 1. The Zoo is home to over 40 endangered animals, including the Sumatran tiger and Matschie’s tree-kangaroo. You can feed a giraffe and see the world’s smallest monkey. Lunch will be at your convenience and expense. Cost including one ticket for a train ride. Reservations: call 402-441-7158.

River City Star: Omaha Riverboat Cruise — 9:30 a.m. July 14. The bus departs from Walmart and returns at approximately 2:30 p.m., 3400 N. 85th St. Reservations and payment are due July 5; cost is $60 per person. Enjoy a Missouri River lunch cruise, on a ‘40s era paddlewheel riverboat, featuring an enclosed lower-deck, viewing windows and a canopy covered upper-deck; 11 a.m. Boarding the riverboat; 1 p.m. Return to the dock to drive back to Lincoln. There is a 30-person minimum and 38-person maximum for this trip. Reservations: call 402-441-7158.

Dinner and Show events

Aging Partner Dinner and Show events are held at the Auld Pavilion, 5:30 p.m. dinner; 6 p.m. show starts; $13 dinner and show fee; $5 round-trip van transportation, within Lincoln city limits, payment must be paid by the required show deadline. Reservations: call 402-441-7158. Dinner and Show is co-sponsored by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.

Lightning Bugs — 5:30 p.m. Dinner; 6 p.m. show starts, May 12; $13, dinner and show; $5 round-trip transportation in a van for those residing in the Lincoln area, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.

The lightning Bugs Trio specializes in Moonbeam Swing. Their smooth vocal harmonies, in the Mills Brothers tradition, are the hallmark of the Lightning Bugs show. The Trio’s repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the ’30s and ’40s, when the big bands were playing and the dance floors were crowded. Menu including ham, potatoes au gratin, veggies, roll, brownie, coffee and tea. Reservation and payment are due May 9. Reservations: call 402-441-7158.

Janet Jeffries — 5:30 p.m. Dinner; 6 p.m. show starts, June 14; $13, dinner and show; $5 round-trip transportation in a van for those residing in the Lincoln area, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Janet regularly entertains audiences with a variety of music including, country, gospel, Czech, frontier period songs, tunes from the Big Band era and the ‘20s. Menu is two pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, veggie, roll, lemon meringue pie, coffee and tea. Reservation and payment are due June 9. Reservations: call 402-441-7158.

Helen Waring-Johnson’s Musical Hats — 5:30 p.m. July 12. Dinner; 6 p.m. show starts; $13, dinner and show; $5 round-trip transporation in a van for those residing in the Lincoln area., Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Helen performs songs from The Great American Songbook including George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart and more. Menu is Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, veggie, roll, brownie, coffee and tea. Reservation and payment deadline are due July 7.

Nebraska History Lunch Series

Aging Partners Nebraska History series events are held at Gere Library, 12:15 p.m. Lunch; 1:30 p.m. Program starts; $6, sack lunch, 2500 S. 56th St. Enjoy a brown-bag lunch and a historical program by some of Lincoln’s favorite historians. Payments due by noon the Monday before the event. Reservations are required even if you are not having lunch. Reservations: call 402-441-7158. This season, the series will spotlight Nebraska government.

Nebraska’s Capitol Environs — May 18. Speaker is Ed Zimmer. The Nebraska State Capitol has been a centerpiece of Lincoln’s urban design since the community’s founding in 1867. Ed will describe how the Capitol’s environs have been protected and enhanced, beginning from the year 1867.

History of the Present Capitol — June 15. Speaker is Matt Hansen. This presentation will explore the history, design and construction of the current Nebraska State Capitol.

History of the Nebraska Legislature — July 20. Speaker is Kate Heltzel. Kate’s presentation will provide an overview of the forces at work in the creation of the Nebraska Unicameral and discuss the evolution of the nation’s one-house legislature.

Caregiver Event

Nebraska Caregiver Coalition 2022 Educational Series for the Family Caregiver — Join the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition for a series of virtual workshops designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers. There is no cost to attend, but you must register. Register: answers4families.org.

OLLI AT UNL

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) has set their 2022 Summer schedule with a wide variety of courses and events. OLLI is designed for adults age 50-plus. Curiosity never retires. Get a course catalog at http://olli.unl.edu.

Summer Term runs from June 6-July 18, 2022. In-person courses have limited enrollment. Courses are offered in-person and/or live streamed on Zoom.

OLLI events

June 2 — Flatwater Shakespeare Company Presents “Much to Do About Nothing”

June 7 — Emerge LNK Mural Walking Tour

June 8 — Flatwater Shakespeare Company Presents “Much to Do About Nothing”

June 10 — OLLI Night at the Saltdogs

June 20 — Delicious Combinations: Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate

June 21 — Celebrating 25 Years of the International Quilt Museum

July 7 — A Spiritual Tour in Nebraska

MONDAYS (Starting June 6)

* Guided Tour of Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens

* Mosquitoes, Ticks and Kissing Bugs Too

* Everyday Bike Maintenance

* Hand Built Clay Pottery II

* Food Labels: Your Friends for Better Health

TUESDAYS (Starting June 7)

*A Safe Drive Through the Aging Process

* UNL Baseball Stadium Tour

* Pinnacle Bank Arena Tour

* Strategic Air & Space Museum Guided Tour

* Science Fiction Films: Innovation and Inspiration

* Remaining in Your Own Home

* How to Have Sensitive Conversations About Driving

* Five Days in May: A Journey of Discovery in the Midst of a Pandemic

* Fencing: The Human Chess Game

* The Power of Persuasion

* Introduction to Kayaking

WEDNESDAYS (Starting June 8)

*Taking Control of Your Financial Future: Modern Retirement Planning

*Duncan Aviation Facilities Tour

* Advanced Amateur Photography

* Dante’s “Divine Comedy” Part II

* Introduction to Kayaking

THURSDAYS (Starting June 9)

* Fossils on the Rotunda Floor

* The Gentle Madness of Collecting Books

* Rehabilitation and Restorative Care

* Herbs for Food and Medicine

* Nebraska Towns with Immigrant Settlements

* Explore Pawnee Lake by Kayaking

FRIDAYS (Starting June 10)

* Our Prairie University: A Historic Walking Tour of UNL City Campus

* Prairie Garden Walk: Native Landscape Tour

* The Gentle Madness of Collecting Books

* Wachiska Dieken Prairie Walk Presentation

* Turn Friday into “Fri-Yay” with Friday Fitness Club

SATURDAYS (Starting June 11)

* Explore Pawnee Lake by Kayaking

* Introduction to Stand-Up Paddleboarding

* Wachiska Dieken Prairie Walk Tour

BRYAN LIFEPOINTE CAMPUS CLASSES

Bryan LifePointe — A medically based health, wellness and fitness center affiliated with Bryan Health. The team of therapists, fitness experts and health coaches provide expertise through healing, fitness, nutrition and spa services. Bryan Lifepointe is located at 7501 S. 27th St.

More information and to sign up for activities and classes: bryanlifepointe.com/lp or call 402-481-6300, main number; call 402-481-6321, Lifepointe Spa.

SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE CONTINUING EDUCATION

All events are located at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center (CEC), 301 S. 68th St. Place, unless otherwise specified. Below is a sampling of Continuing Education Classes. For more classes, including Zoom classes, go to southeast.edu/continuingeducation or call 402-437-2700.

Belly Dance — 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 19-June 23, $49, CEC, room 111.

Bob Ross Painting Class: Winter Moon via Zoom — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 18, $45. More information: southeast.edu.

Golf for You at Mahoney State Park — 6-7:15 p.m. May 24-June 14, Tuesdays; $89; also 6-7:15 p.m. May 25-June 15 (Wednesdays), $89.

Good Dog Class: Obedience Level 1 — 8-8:50 a.m. June 27-Aug. 1, Mondays; $85.80. This class is located at the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club, 5740 Johanna Road.

Kolaches and Cinnamon Twists — 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 21; $39, CEC 104.

Intro to Sailing at Branched Oak Lake — 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 11; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 9; 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 29; $59 per class date.

Puppy Manners — 8-8:50 p.m. June 28-Aug. 2, Tuesdays. Socialization, beginning obedience and general care for 8-20 week puppies; $85.80. This class is located at the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club, 5740 Johanna Road.

Whether You Knead it or Not: Challah — 9 a.m.-noon. June 4. Learn to make this delicious, braided bread; $39, CEC 104.

SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUS TRIP

Disney’s Freaky Friday Bus Trip to Kansas City — Bus trip schedule and locations: July 20, $99. Buses depart from Falls City, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth. 7:45 a.m. Bus departs from the Learning Center at Plattsmouth, 537 Main St.; 8:20 a.m. Bus departs from the Learning Center at Nebraska City, 1406 Central Ave.; 9:30 a.m. Bus departs from the Learning Center at Falls City, 3200 Bill Schock Blvd. This is a non-credit course trip. Register: Southeast.edu/WorkArea/DownloadAsset.aspx?id=40839

MEETINGS

League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster County via Zoom

The League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster County continues its Lunch and Learn series via Zoom this fall. All programs are open to the public and are free.

Noon-1 p.m. September-May. Each year the League presents a series of programs featuring local, state and national speakers who address timely issues important to informed citizens. Topics have included voting rights, Woman Suffrage, civil rights for the incarcerated, police accountability, freedom of the press and many others. The free presentations happen on the First Thursday of All you need to do is register to receive the link.

Register: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ for more information. Please include the word registration in the subject line. Registrants will receive a Zoom meeting link via email in return.

Lincoln-Lancaster Genealogical Society

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society is open to anyone interested in genealogy and history or who has ancestors from this area of Nebraska. Resources, education, and camaraderie are all part of being involved with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society. There are many additional benefits when you become a member. Whether thousands of miles away or right here in Nebraska, you can enjoy benefits by membership in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society. Website: llcgs.info

To become a new member, please go to the membership menu option on the left side of the website page and join online or join by mail. More information or questions: email duxs2001@yahoo.com or contact@llcgs.info.

Lincoln Ostomy Association

Lincoln Ostomy meetings — The Lincoln Ostomy Association has returned to in-person meetings and will abide by any mandates for COVID-19. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8230 South St.

We are a support group for all ostomates. Our website address: ostomynebraska.com/lincoln. We offer Zoom for our meetings and in person or phone visitations.

Other services and support groups

Aging Partners Nutrition Consultation — Mature adults needing assessments, intervention, planning, counseling, coordination and follow-up with service providers, call 402-441-7575.

COVID-19 disaster relief hotline — Nebraskans who have questions or who are experiencing legal problems due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 public health emergency can get legal advice and help through the free hotline at 844-268-5627. Types of legal issues associated with COVID-19 and focused on by the hotline are: evictions, rent issues, debt mortgage foreclosures, unemployment insurance, employee rights, government benefits, Medicaid and medical insurance claims, domestic abuse, elder abuse and exploitation, drafting wills, helping small businesses and more. Hotline hours of operation are: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; also 1-3 p.m. Friday.

Graceful In-Home Health care — Services include bathing assistance, disability care, flight companionship, light chores, maternity care, meal preparations, transportation services. Free consultation available, call 402-387-7933.

Home Care Partners of Nebraska — After a dismissal from the hospital or when someone needs additional care with day-to-day needs or help in their residence, including housekeeping and transportation services. Information: www.homecarpartnersofnebraska.com or 402-780-1211 (24 hours).

Health insurance and financial counseling — What you need to know when you turn 65, working past age 65, Parts A, B, D and Advantage Plans; Medicare supplements, yearly changes, updates, complaints, errors, appeals, open enrollment and low-income assistance programs, call 402-441-7070 or 800-247-0938.

Legal Aid of Nebraska — Free legal advice and assistance to Nebraska residents age 60 and up through the Elder Access Line. Call 800-527-7249, 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday; also 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Nebraska Family Caregiver support: Lifespan Respite Network — Caregiving is rewarding, but is also demanding and stressful at times. To supply help for the helpers, the Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network offers information, education, support and allows the family caregiver to go to the grocery store, appointments, enjoy time with friends and do anything to relieve the stress of being a caregiver. Call 866-737-7483 or 402-274-3993.

NeighborLNK— The goal of this free program is to serve seniors 60+ or people with disabilities who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apply for services by calling 402-441-7575 to a get a neighbor application packet or by emailing NeighborLNK@Lincoln.ne.gov.

Parkinson’s support group meetings — Meetings are usually held on the fourth Sunday of each month via Zoom. Zoom links are sent out prior to the meetings. To get on the email list to join the meetings contact: kacvinskydiane@gmail.com. More information:lpdsg.org.

Tabitha Meals on Wheels — Delivery of a hot, noon meal, 365 days a year. Allowing seniors to stay at home longer and be independent, call 402-486-8589, please leave a message.