Unforgotten season 5: Sunny star teases big change for ITV series after Nicola Walker exit

Executive producer Chris Lang added: “And so it begins, a new Unforgotten journey, and it’s scary, for Sunny and the Bishop Street team, for the audience, for all of us.

“But it’s also very, very, exciting, and I cannot wait for you to meet DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James, played by the always brilliant, Sinéad Keenan.”

A release date for the new series of Unforgotten is yet to be confirmed but fans will be hoping to see it back on screens soon.

The BAFTA TV Awards air Sunday on BBC One from 6pm and will be on BBC iPlayer after.