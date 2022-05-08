Want to travel? Allegiant announces new nonstop route to Minnesota

Ticket prices for the new nonstop route are as low as $49.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Anyone looking to make a trip to Minnesota this year, we got some good news for you!

Allegiant Airlines has announced seven new nonstop routes to Minnesota. When can you expect this service to be available? As soon as August!

In celebration of this new addition, the airline is offering one-way fares on the new routes for prices as low as $49.

“We’re thrilled to grow our network and provide Allegiant travelers with new flight options,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement. “Our recent announcement to begin base operations in Provo, Utah has opened the door for an expanded route map and these new flights will connect area travelers to four top-tier destinations.

“In addition, we look forward to connecting vacationers from Minnesota and Ohio to popular coastal destinations in Florida.”

Here’s a breakdown of all the different routes people can catch a flight on.

The new route to Sarasota, Florida through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) includes:

Minneapolis, Minnesota through Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Oct. 6 with one-way fares as low as $49.

Allegiant’s full network expansion also includes six additional cities!

The new routes from Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) include:

Las Vegas, Nevada via Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) – beginning Aug. 18 with one-way fares as low as $29. San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning Aug. 18 with one-way fares as low as $38. Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport (PDX) – beginning Sept. 2 with one-way fares as low as $38. Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning Dec. 15 with one-way fares as low as $79.

The new routes to Akron, Ohio via Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) include:

Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning Oct. 6 with one-way fares as low as $38. Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – beginning Nov. 19 with one-way fares as low as $38.

The new route to Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) includes:

Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning Oct. 6 with one-way fares as low as $49.

Flight days, times and also prices can be found on the airline’s website.