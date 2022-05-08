What happened to the Snake Island defenders? Ukraine launches audacious revenge attack

In one of the most widely circulated clips of the conflict in Ukraine, a recording of the heroic Snake Island defenders telling a Russian warship to “go f*ck yourself!” became a viral sensation and became a poignant symbol of Ukrainian people fighting against the incursion by Moscow. The island is now making headlines once again after Ukraine launched a brace attack on Russian forces that now control the Snake Island.

In recent days, Ukrainian forces began an audacious attack on the now Russian occupied island.

Aerial footage, for which their is no exact date, filmed by a nearby drone shows Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets firing rockets at buildings held by the Russians.

Two Su-27s enter very low from the south of the island and drop what appear to be high-drag bombs, scoring direct hits on the main complex and buildings on the eastern side.

After the initial strikes there appear to be at least two major secondary explosions.

