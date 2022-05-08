Why George Harrison Thought Fans Might Laugh at The Beatles’ ‘Octopus’s Garden’

TL;DR:

One of the few songs Ringo Starr wrote for The Beatles is “Octopus’s Garden.” George Harrison once revealed what he thought of the song. Subsequently, he discussed why it was difficult for The Beatles to make albums.

What George Harrison thought of Ringo Starr singing The Beatles’ ‘Octopus’s Garden’

According to the book George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters, George discussed Abbey Road in a 1969 interview. He revealed he liked the only song on the album Ringo wrote: “Octopus’s Garden. “Because, I mean, most people say, ‘Oh, well, it’s Ringo,’ or you know, ‘Ha-ha’ or something,” he said. “But it’s great that Ringo should do it. You know, why shouldn’t he do it.”

George elaborated on his feelings about “Octopus’s Garden.” “And it’s just like a country and Western tune anyway,” he said. “And it’s a happy tune and it’s all that. And I like what he’s saying about ‘… rest our head on the sea bed,’ and all that. ‘We could be warm beneath the storm.’”