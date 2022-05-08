Woman makes hole in partner’s condom while having relationship, case reaches court

Nowadays, many shocking cases keep coming to the fore. In such a situation, after knowing the case that has come to light recently, your senses will be blown away. The case is being reported from Germany where a woman was found guilty of sexual assault. In this case, the woman hid from her partner and made a hole in the condom, which was not known to her partner herself. At the same time, now, in this case, the court has sentenced the woman to be accused of sexual abuse and cheating. According to reports, this is the first such case in which a woman has been punished.

It is being told that a German court has found the woman guilty of sexual assault in this case. The accused woman kept her partner in the dark and made a hole in her condom without her knowledge of her. In this case, it is also being told that the woman did everything so that she could get pregnant. The court has considered it to be criminal ‘stalking’. At the same time, according to the information received in this case, the woman has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for intentionally damaging her partner’s condom. In this case, a 39-year-old woman was in a casual relationship with a 42-year-old man and the two met through an online site last year, after which the sexual relationship between the two men starts. After that, the woman fell in love with her partner but she knew that he did not want to be in this serious relationship.

After all, this had happened, the 39-year-old woman then secretly punched a hole in the condom, which she had put up on the nightstand in the hope of getting pregnant from her partner. However, he did not succeed. In fact, after doing this, the woman thought that it would be very easy for her to put pressure on her partner for a serious relationship, but she could not succeed in her plan. After knowing this, the man-made criminal charges against his partner and the woman admitted to trying to manipulate him. After which the court found him guilty of ‘stale thing’ and sentenced him to 6 months in prison.

Katrina-Vicky showered love on mom and mother-in-law on Mother’s Day

Koo marks Mother’s Day, launching the #MummyYaar campaign

Make Chocolate Heart Cake for Mom before Mother’s Day”