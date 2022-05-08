Women’s Tennis Defeated in League Semifinals – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics

ITHACA, N.Y. – A season that saw the team tie the school record for wins came to an end in the semifinals of the Liberty League Tournament for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s tennis, which lost to Skidmore College 5-2 at the Reis Tennis Center on the campus of Cornell University.

RPI’s top doubles team of Alex Mednikova and Rani Jones – who may have the opportunity to continue playing in the NCAA Doubles Tournament – earned a point by winning in a tiebreak at No. 1, 8-7 (7-5). Mednikova then tied things up with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles, but the second-seeded Thoroughbreds ran off wins at Nos. 5, 4 and 6 to advance to Sunday’s final against top-seeded Vassar College.

Rensselaer, which was seeded third, won 13 of 21 dual matches to tie the 2010-11 (13-4) and 2012-13 (13-5) squads for most in program history. Skidmore is now 11-5.