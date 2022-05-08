Wrestlemania Backlash 2022 Results, Review, And Live Match Card Updates For The WWE PPV

WWE’s 2022 PPV Wrestlemania Backlash is in full effect. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a banger of a match to kick things off, and it may be one of the best WWE matches of the year so far. The show is nearing the halfway point, and you can check out the full results and a review for the PPV below, as it happens.

Backlash features a few leftover feuds from Wrestlemania you’ll see rematches of here. For instance, AJ Styles gets a second shot at Edge, but this time around, Damian Priest is barred from ringside, so hopefully, this will be a fair fight–it probably won’t, and we’ll probably see someone else join Edge’s faction. Throughout the May 8 evening, GameSpot will have Wrestlemania Backlash results and a review of each match live. Check out everything you need to know about what’s happening at this PPV below.

This year’s event is taking place at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. While Wrestlemania is more focused on championship matches, Backlash is more concerned with rematches, so there are very few championship matches on the card–with Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey being the only one.

One of the other highlights of the evening is the rematch between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. At this year’s Wrestlemania, Rhodes was Rollins’ surprise opponent and got the win over the Monday Night Messiah. However, this time around, Rollins is prepared for the American Nightmare.

Check out the match card below to see who is fighting it out in the ring tonight.

Match card:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. The Bloodline (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Below, you’ll find live updates and results for Wrestlemania Backlash as it airs on Peacock. Additionally, there will be a review of each match from the Wrestle Buddies.

Kickoff Show

The Wrestlemania Backlash Kickoff Show begins at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. Below, you’ll find updates and notes based on what happens on the preshow.

No Kickoff Show match… onto the main card.

Main Card

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Cody wins by pin.

Mat: Wrestlemania did something very important: it put Chris and I in the same room for the first time in a little more than two years. Now, I sit in my home office in Chicagoland trying not to gush about how beautiful Mr. Rollins’ entrance outfit was. He truly was peacocking on Peacock. He sets me adrift on memory bliss.

To me, Cody works better in WWE with the way he’s presented. He’s a classic babyface, like a Hulk Hogan who can put on five star matches… or a modern-day Bret Hart. He’s a character you can really get behind rooting for, and that’s a classic wrestling feel that we don’t get much anymore. As for Rollins, he’s doing some of his best work right now. He rules. I love it.

The match itself was fantastic. It was a brilliant showcase for both men, with no one coming out of it looking weak. It was a complete surprise to see Cody get the win here, as Seth winning made more sense–to get a rubber match at the next PPV. Regardless, I don’t see anything topping this match tonight. It’s just that good.

9/10

Chris: Here’s a hot take: I like Cody Rhodes. I know, it’s super mild, but I mean it. He manages to take the tired super pro-America gimmick and make it not feel tired. When there’s “Freakin,” which is Seth’s nickname. Nobody drips harder than Seth, and every time he’s on camera, he’s decked to the nines in the coolest clothes. So, already, a heck of a matchup.

It’s dawning on me only now how much better presented Cody’s character is in WWE than it was in AEW. That’s not a knock on AEW, it’s just that his character makes more sense in a WWE environment and the over-the-top characters he’s put up against–like Seth Rollins–really go a long way in further legitimizing the “American Nightmare.”

As for the match itself, it’s two of the best in the industry doing their thing. What’s not to love? I’m fascinated by the fact that Cody is still doing his cutter, which is very much a slightly modified RKO. Beyond that, the two threw all of their signature moves at each other and it was flat-out great. I wish the storyline behind this match was as strong as the bout itself, because that’s a knock against it. Even with that, though, it’s hard to believe this is the match they kicked the show off with as something of this quality could easily be a main event (and it’s not like there are better feuds throughout the rest of the card).

I’m actually surprised Cody got the win with a pull of the tights as I expected a cheating victory for Seth, setting up a rubber match. That said, I’m fine with it because I’m very curious where each man goes next. Good luck, the rest of the show. The bar’s been set pretty high.

9/10

Bobby Lashley vs, Omos

Omos wins by pin.

Mat: Let’s be honest, these guys aren’t sowing the seeds of love together. Anything is possible, though. They could leave this match best friends. Sorry, I’m just killing time while this match is on because it’s really hard to follow Cody vs. Seth. Poor Bobby Lashley, he’s working so hard to make this match watchable. He’s carrying this the best he can, and it’s still herky-jerky.

Nothing Omos does looks like it has impact at all. MVP helped him get the win, which does nothing for the character. Bobby Lashley was on a great roll, but this feud with Omos is derailing all the good will he’s gained over the past year.

3.5/10

Chris: Is this a prank? Following up Seth and Cody with the beefy boy bash is…a choice that was certainly made. But, like, why? Also, can we talk for a second about Lashley’s new entrance where he stands on the podium while what sounds like the Olympic drums are playing? It’s terrible. Lashley had a PERFECT entrance. Why would you tinker with perfection?

The issue with Omos being dominant in the early part of this match is Omos still feels incredibly green in the role–and it especially shows anytime Omos isn’t simply handing out a beating. When it comes to working a back and forth match, it’s not great. Yes, Lashley is doing all he can to make the match look good, but it’s too big a hill to climb for even the Almighty.

And let’s be honest here, if we are supposed to find Omos to be a believable unstoppable giant, having him win via cheating by his manager MVP cuts all of that off at the knees. So, like, what is the Omos character then?

3/10

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Edge wins by submission.

Updating…