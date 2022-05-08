Wrestlemania Backlash Results, Updates, And Live Review

After a huge two-night Wrestlemania 38 event last month, it’s time for a backlash, a Wrestlemania Backlash to be more exact. Throughout the evening of May 8, we’ll be updating you with the winners and losers of each match at this WWE PPV as it happens, and you can check all the results below.

This year’s event is taking place at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. While Wrestlemania is more focused on championship matches, Backlash is more concerned with rematches, so there are very few championship matches on the card–with Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey being the only one.

One of the other highlights of the evening is the rematch between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. At this year’s Wrestlemania, Rhodes was Rollins’ surprise opponent and got the win over the Monday Night Messiah. However, this time around, Rollins is prepared for the American Nightmare.

However, if you want to watch Wrestlemania Backlash live, or a replay after it’s concluded, you’ll need the streaming service Peacock. While it does have a free tier, you will not be able to watch the WWE event through that. You’ll need a Premium ($5 a month, with ads) or Premium Plus Peacock ($10 a month, no ads) account. Regardless of which tier you choose, there will be a few WWE-related ads throughout the show.

There are multiple ways to watch Peacock. Aside from watching it on mobile devices and on the PC, you can stream the service on Amazon Fire devices, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xfinity, and more.

Check out the match card below to see who is fighting it out in the ring tonight.

Match card:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. The Bloodline (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Above, you can check out a recent episode of GameSpot’s wrestling podcast, Wrestle Buddies. Chris E. Hayner and Mat Elfring predict all the results for Wrestlemania Backlash alongside their AI machine PredictionBot 3000 v2.0.

Below, you’ll find live updates and results for Wrestlemania Backlash as it airs on Peacock. Additionally, there will be a review of each match from the Wrestle Buddies.

Kickoff Show

The Wrestlemania Backlash Kickoff Show begins at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. Below, you’ll find updates and notes based on what happens on the preshow.