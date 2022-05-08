YS Bharathi Interview With Shilpa Reddy On Sustainable Living

TADEPALLI: Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Mrs. YS Bharathi on Sustainable Living in the final episode (Part -1) of Planet Green Sustainable Star.

The interview was conducted in the Goshala built near their Tadepalli residence. Speaking to Shilpa, YS Bharathi shared many aspects of her life while she was growing up, sustained living, growing plants and trees, and how she spent quality time with her family. She also spoke in length about her childhood and how her parents believed in a sustained lifestyle which she continues to practice.

YS Bharathi also made a special reference to her father-in-law and late chief minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy being an influence with regard to growing trees. She said that when people asked why Dr. YSR was growing trees instead of crops, he stated only one thing – “That he was making an investment for the future”, and this left a deep impact on her in her journey in sustainable living.

For the full interview of YS Bharathi with Shilpa Reddy click on the link below.

YS Bharathi | Ep 2.1 | Planet Green Sustainable Star | Sustainable Living with Shilpa Reddy

