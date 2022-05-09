2022 NCAA DIII women’s tennis championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, or Thursday-Saturday, May 12-14. The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 23-25 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 11.

The championships provide for a 49-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 39 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining 9 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pittsburgh-Greensburg American Rivers Conference Luther American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch College Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL) Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Nazareth Great Northeast Athletic Conference Colby-Sawyer Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Drew Liberty League Skidmore Little East Conference Rhode Island Col. Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope College Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Lebanon Valley Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Midwest Conference Grinnell Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (CT) New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ North Atlantic Conference St. Mary’s (MD) North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference IIT Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference Wash. & Lee Presidents’ Athletic Conference Franciscan Skyline Conference Sarah Lawrence Southern Athletic Association Sewanee Southern California Intercollegiate Conference Claremont-M-S Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Oneonta University Athletic Association UChicago Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Whitewater

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool “B” selection

Webster

Pool “C” selections

Amherst

Carnegie Mellon

CWRU

Emory

Middlebury

Pomona-Pitzer

Redlands

Tufts

Williams

