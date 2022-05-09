Categories
2022 NCAA DIII women’s tennis championships selections


INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, or Thursday-Saturday, May 12-14.  The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 23-25 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 11. 

The championships provide for a 49-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 39 conference champions, which form “Pool A.”  One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B).  The remaining 9 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C).  The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pittsburgh-Greensburg
American Rivers Conference Luther
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch College
Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL)
Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 Nazareth
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Colby-Sawyer
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Drew
Liberty League Skidmore
Little East Conference Rhode Island Col.
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope College
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Lebanon Valley
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens
Midwest Conference Grinnell
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton
New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (CT)
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ
North Atlantic Conference St. Mary’s (MD)
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference IIT
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Wash. & Lee
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Franciscan
Skyline Conference Sarah Lawrence
Southern Athletic Association Sewanee
Southern California Intercollegiate Conference Claremont-M-S
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX)
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Oneonta
University Athletic Association UChicago
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Whitewater

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool “B” selection

Webster

 

Pool “C” selections

Amherst

Carnegie Mellon

CWRU

Emory

Middlebury

Pomona-Pitzer

Redlands

Tufts

Williams

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.

