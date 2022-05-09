4 Cloud Computing Vendors Make Gartner’s ‘Cool’ List

They offer innovative alternatives in the marketplace.

Gartner has released a cloud computing report that suggests cloud leaders should consider four emerging solution providers to complement their existing architectures.

The 2022 Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing features information on the startups that are disruptive or provide opportunity not typical in the marketplace. Gartner’s process for selecting Cool Vendors isn’t completely transparent, but this brief review helps readers better understand how these analytics solutions will fit into the marketplace of the future.

Prosimo

Prosimo delivers multicloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability and cost management. It’s all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking. General Catalyst and WRVI Capital are among the marquee investors to back Prosimo. The Prosimo Next partner program empowers vendors, systems integrators and resellers globally to deliver autonomous cloud networking solutions that transform business, the company said.

Stacklet

Stacklet offers a commercial cloud governance platform. The company is built with an open core model around popular open-source project Cloud Custodian. The firm’s founders are the creative team behind Cloud Custodian. Stacklet provides best practice operations of Cloud Custodian, access to pre-built policies and, in the future, a fully hosted version of Cloud Custodian. Cloud Custodian is an open-source cloud security and governance project that came out of Capital One’s journey to the public cloud.

Stateless

Stateless offers network automation for hybrid and multicloud. State and processing are decoupled from network functions in this new patented architecture. This is then broken down into micro-network functions to enable simple, scalable and dynamic networking. Stateless is the recipient of the Inno on Fire Award, Best Colorado Companies to Watch award, is a Best Company to Work For for the last two years.

Upbound

Upbound is the company behind open-source Crossplane — the cloud-native alternative to infrastructure as code. Upbound’s product offerings are available via a subscription model that currently has two tiers. The first is a free tier catering to individuals getting started with control planes and who need tooling to debug and share their Crossplane providers and configurations. Upbound’s enterprise tier unlocks additional value across the product portfolio. The company partners with cloud providers, technology partners and consultancy and SI partners.