5 Memorable Haunted House Movie Quotes

While the setting of a horror film about a haunted house speaks for itself, allowing for ghosts, demons, and other creatures to live within the walls, sometimes this type of movie has some memorable quotes as well. Some of the most timeless stories about families living amongst ghosts feature unforgettable pieces of dialogue where even little kids sometimes notice that something is horribly wrong.

From the adorable kid who communicates with spirits in Poltergeist to the creepy house in The Amityville Horror, there are several great quotes from this subgenre that audiences will always recall.

“They’re here”

Poltergeist is a timeless ’80s horror movie and Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O’Rourke)’s quote is the most unforgettable from the film. Fans will never forget hearing it for the first time and shivering at how incredibly creepy it is that such a young, adorable child is able to see ghosts and communicate with them.

Little Carol Anne is so honest and clear about the supernatural forces in her home, and audiences want nothing more than to protect her and keep her safe. But it’s clear that this is one of the scariest haunted house horror movies and all the family can do is leave and move away. Carol Anne’s parents definitely can’t believe what’s happening to their daughter and that she’s the one who can tell that the family is in danger.





“You were right. I made a mistake, and we should have never come to this house. We have to leave now!”

Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) may write true crime books, but he’s in for more than he ever bargained for when he and his family move into a house where a family was horribly murdered. Horror fans can watch Ethan Hawke in The Black Phone later in 2022, and the actor delivers a stunning performance in this frightening movie, as he realizes that he and his family are in harm’s way.

Ellison tells his wife Tracy (Juliet Rylance) that he was wrong and that moving the family into this home was a terrible idea. By this time, it’s too little too late, but the fact that Ethan realizes the dangers of this property makes this a memorable quote. There’s definitely a reason why many horror fans consider this to be one of the most frightening films ever.





“Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead.”

Mrs. Bertha Mills (Fionnula Flanagan) is the housekeeper in The Others, which can be considered a classic horror movie from the 2000s. As Grace Stewart (Nicole Kidman) feels that there are ghosts in her Victorian home, Bertha makes a clear and calm statement about how ghosts can walk among people.

This quote works so well since it’s so honest, straight to the point, and smart. Bertha seems to know more about the situation than anyone else in the movie, and she wants Grace to realize that it’s not so strange or confusing for humans and spirits to co-exist in the same world.





“GET OUT!”

There are several films in The Amityville Horror franchise, and the original 1979 movie is definitely the freakiest. Kathleen and George Lutz move into this iconic horror movie house and quickly realize that there is something wrong here.





The best and most unforgettable quote from The Amityville Horror is when the house literally yells “GET OUT!” It’s easy to imagine moviegoers watching this movie at the time of its release and being totally surprised at this moment, as of course, no one would expect a house to actually talk. No other quote in this movie can compete with this one, as it’s just perfectly simple and perfectly scary.





“I lied. The house is alive. We’re all gonna die.”

While some ’90s horror movies are overrated, House On Haunted Hill is fun, as strangers compete to survive one night in what was once a institution. If they make it through, they’ll win some serious cash.





Watson Pritchard (Chris Kattan) owns the property, and while at first he laughs off the idea of ghosts or other supernatural figures in the home, he admits in this surprising scene that “the house is alive” and he figures that their lives are all hanging in the balance. It’s hard to ignore how scary this quote is as up until now, the other characters weren’t quite sure if the threat was real or if they were imagining things.

