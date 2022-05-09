Amy Schumer Reveals Axed Oscars Joke in Netflix Comedy Festival Clip

At Netflix is a Joke: The Festival, Amy Schumer did a bit that she says she wasn’t allowed to do at the Oscars.

Amy Schumer was present at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, and in a new video clip from her set, she reveals a joke that was too racy to say at the Academy Awards. As told in the clip, which you can watch below, Schumer delves into wordplay by using various movie titles as slang to describe an intimate situation with her husband. It may become clear pretty quickly why it wouldn’t fly at the Oscars.

It’s hard to say if Schumer genuinely pitched this to the Academy or if saying she did is just part of the joke. She previously said during a stand-up set that she had pitched an Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscars that she wasn’t allowed to say. According to Schumer, the joke was that, in response to the film Don’t Look Up, it was “more like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

After that joke was reported on in the media, Schumer offered some clarification on social media. She claimed that she was never actually going to tell the Baldwin joke at the Oscars, but suggested it was just part of her routine for her comedy show. With that said, the lines are blurred when it comes to what Schumer’s actual plans were for the Academy Awards.

“I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscars. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows,” Schumer said.

Amy Schumer Addressed the Oscars Slap



Amy Schumer served as one of three hosts at the Academy Awards in March, joining Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Of course, the big takeaway from the event was the infamous slap ‘heard round the world involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. Shortly after the Oscars, Schumer had posted a message online commending Rock for how he handled the situation and noted she was still in shock. You can read that statement below.

“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series Life and Beth and see me on tour this fall. But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in Will Smith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

It was recently announced that Amy Schumer will be playing herself in the second season of Hulu’s acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building so fans can check out that series when it premieres on June 28, 2022.









