Annable speaking at next Johnson County historical society meeting

The Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society will have its next general membership meeting and program on Sunday, May 15.

Ed Annable will present the program, “Johnson County Went to War 1861-1865.” His presentation will include selected information from his most recent book “Some Came Marching Home Again — Johnson County Illinois Went to War 1861-1865.”

In recent years, Ed and Diane Annable have published several award-winning books on the history of southern Illinois. This will be an educational program all will enjoy. Copies of this book will be available.

The meeting will be at the Vienna Public Library at 2:30 p.m.

Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society meetings present programs for the general public on history and genealogy.

For more information on the program or society’s activities, call 618-771-6877.