‘Aurora Teagarden’: Where to Stream the Candace Cameron Bure Movies

Crime-solving librarian Aurora Teagarden has closed the book on her last case. Hallmark’s long-running mystery series – which starred Candace Cameron Bure as the title character – has come to an end, the network has confirmed. While there won’t be any more movies in the series, fans can still stream some of the existing movies in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.

Hallmark cancels ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’

Bure first played Aurora Teagarden in 2015’s A Bone to Pick. She’s since starred in 17 more movies in the series. The most recent, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder, aired in Feburary 2022 and featured Bure’s real-life daughter Natasha Bure playing a younger version of her mother’s character.

Unfortunately for fans, that movie was a swan song for the series. Hallmark confirmed in April 2022 that it had no plans for future movies. The news came after the Fuller House star announced her move to the rival GAC Family network.

The series also starred Lexa Doig as Aurora’s friend Sally Allison, Marilu Henner as her mother Aida Teagarden, and Niall Matter as her boyfriend (and later husband) Nick Miller.

Several ‘Aurora Teagarden’ movies are streaming on Hallmark Movies Now