Baruch Tennis Programs Discover NCAA Opponents

The men’s and women’s tennis teams each discovered their first round NCAA opponents on Monday.

The women’s tennis team is traveling to Massachusetts to play Skidmore College in a regional weekend pod hosted by Amherst College. They will play on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

The men are traveling further north with a match against M.I.T. at a regional pod hosted Middlebury College in Vermont. They will play on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

INFORMATION LINK for Middlebury

WOMEN’S BRACKET

MEN’S BRACKET

Courtesy of Baruch Sports Information

