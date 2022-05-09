Better Call Saul season 6: Bryan Cranston teases secretive return ‘Gave us codenames’

Season six of Better Call Saul is bringing Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad prequel to an epic conclusion, having already featured the shocking death of fan-favourite Nacho Varga (played by Michael Mando). With plenty more twists on the way in the next episodes on AMC and Netflix, the series has already confirmed the return of the show’s original anti-heroes, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Bryan and Aaron have revealed more about their highly covert return to the Breaking Bad universe in an upcoming episode of Better Call Saul.

Fans were rather shocked when co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the Breaking Bad veterans would be making a not-so-surprise guest appearance in the final season.

Peter has kept details about their cameos to himself, and the two co-stars remained just as tight-lipped when they were asked about their return.

In a recent interview, Aaron teased: “[Fans] will be very excited to see how and when we show up.”

READ MORE: ‘Disgusted’ BBC Breakfast sparks uproar over Russian news coverage