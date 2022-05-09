Bid On Lost Items From Harry Reid International Airport’s Online Auction

Will you place a bid?

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport saw more than 40 million passengers walk through its halls last year, according to an article by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This makes our airport a mecca of lost items that were probably left in a travel-related rush (or simply the victims of hangover brain).

From an array of forgotten electronic devices like tablets, cameras and phones to plastic bags stuffed with jewelry, the airport is a foster home to many orphaned items.

There are so many unclaimed and lost-and-found knick-knacks that an online auction has been organized to sell off these items.

Starting May 9 to May 13, locals can place bids on unclaimed items that were left at the airport.

Think of this like an online treasure hunt that could potentially reap amazing and valuable items with the right bid, of course.

This auction is only online and hosted by TNT Auction Inc. All items will be sold as is with no warranties or guarantees, according to the auction’s website. Along with this, these auctioned-off items are for pick-up only! This means that you must go and pick up the items because they will not be shipped.

Here are some things you should know before placing a bid:

No online credit card payments will be accepted. You will pay for the item in person, by card or cash, once you pick it up

You must present a valid photo ID if you’re paying for the item by card

If you have a winning bid then you will receive a confirmation email with your invoice and pick-up information

Deposits are required to bid

Payment and pick-up location is at 4530 Alto Ave, Las Vegas NV 89115

If you have a winning bid then you must pick up the item by Wednesday, May 18 by 4 p.m. Remaining items will be disposed of at the discretion of the seller

The last day to place bids will be on May 13 at 9 a.m. For more information about this airport auction, click HERE.

