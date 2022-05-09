Bitcoin price CRASH: Crypto hits lowest level in 2022 – HALF its all-time high

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen to its lowest level in 2022.

It is down more than 50 percent from its all-time price high.

This morning the cryptocurrency fell below $33,000 (£26,600) for the first time since July 2021, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index.

As of 7am this morning, Bitcoin’s exact value was $32,940.

This marks the latest in a severe fall since it hit its peak in November.

Bitcoin is falling alongside many cryptocurrencies, as nearly $300billion (£240billion) has been wiped from the value of the currencies as a whole over the last four days.

Another major cryptocurrency Etherium (ETC) has faced a similar fate, matching the 13 percent price fall last week.