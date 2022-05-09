Call of Duty Mobile reaches 650m downloads

Activision has revealed its Call of Duty mobile game is doing just as well as its PC and console games are, with the mobile title having now reached an impressive 650m downloads.

In the company’s recent annual report (via CharlieIntel), Activision wrote: “We continued to demonstrate the potential for our console and PC franchises on mobile. Call of Duty Mobile enjoyed a record year following its launch in China, with annual consumer spending on the title of well above $1bn.

“Over 650 million people have downloaded Call of Duty Mobile around the world, and the number of people experiencing Call of Duty on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021. This is no mean feat given the success of the free-to-play Warzone experience on console and PC.”

The developer then went on to chat about its upcoming Warzone mobile game, which Activision previously said will be an “all new AAA experience”.

“We are building a sizeable and talented internal development team that is working on a mobile version of Warzone that we expect will help take the Call of Duty franchise to new heights.”

Last week, it was revealed that over 3000 of Activision’s employees are currently working on Call of Duty alone. That is over 30 percent of Activision’s entire workforce (which, is roughly 9800 people), and close to half of its total developers (6800 people).