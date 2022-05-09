Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal could come soon

The reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be coming soon. Developer Infinity Ward, the studio handling this year’s Call of Duty, has gone dark on Twitter, replacing its image header with a what looks like a black image.

However, upon further investigation (and Photoshop lightening), it’s an actual really dark image of what looks like Ghost lurking in the shadows. Ghost, of course, was the main character in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

We’ve known for a while that Infinity Ward was working on Modern Warfare 2. The studio revealed as much earlier this year, also confirming a new Warzone experience along with a massive evolution of battle royale with a new playspace and sandbox mode.

Let’s start with a look ahead:

✅ COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new #Warzone experience (both led by @InfinityWard)

✅ A massive evolution of BR, with an all-new playspace and new sandbox mode

✅ A new engine powering both the new game and #Warzone — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 11, 2022

This will not be a remaster of 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 but instead a sequel to the Modern Warfare reboot from 2019. It was reported by VGC that the campaign will be “centered around the drug war against Columbian cartels.” The story is said to be grittier than the one in 2019 with “more close-quarters combat, tricky decision making, and the classic Call of Duty set-piece moments fans have come to expect.”

Beyond the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, Warzone will also be getting an update. This will be the third map update for the battle royale spinoff following Verdansk (Modern Warfare 2019) and Caldera (last year’s Vanguard). We can probably expect the new Modern Warfare 2 Warzone map to feature classic points of interest inspired by the original maps.

It’s also reported that Infinity Ward will introduce a third game mode that’s described as a mix of PvP and PvE, similar to Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone.

We don’t know when exactly Infinity Ward will lift the curtain on Modern Warfare 2 but the fact that they’ve gone dark suggests the reveal is imminent. In the past, April and May used to be when the new Call of Duty would be revealed, although in recent years the reveals have come later and later.