Carlos Alcaraz speeds towards world number one

The future is now for Carlos Alcaraz, as the 19-year-old continued his stunning rise by securing the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid title on Sunday evening.

Alcaraz moved up to sixth place in the ATP rankings, and from this new position he is only looking up.

His four titles have come in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid, as he has confirmed himself as one of the best players in world tennis.

A year ago he lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Madrid Open, but he has been improving all the time.

Some 365 days since that defeat to Nadal, he is amongst the favourites for the upcoming majors in Paris, London and New York.

First up is Roland Garros, where Alcaraz will start in the third round, before Wimbledon at the end of June and then the US Open, which gets underway at the end of August.

Aside from his unstoppable momentum, his rivals are suffering problems of their own which is making his first major triumph this year even more likely.

Novak Djokovic faces the impossible task of winning in Paris, London and New York, whilst Daniil Medvedev is unable to play at Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian players.

Nadal is still not at 100 percent after his break, and Stefanos Tsitsipas has the Roland Garros title to defend.

Praise from his rivals

Alcaraz has earnt huge praise from his closest rivals, namely Alexander Zverev, who he defeated in straight sets in the Madrid Open final.

“I want to congratulate Carlitos,” Zverev told Alcaraz.

“Right now, you are the best player in the world.”

“It is great for tennis that we have such a new superstar that is going to win so many Grand Slams, that is going to be world number one and I think is going to win this tournament many more times.”

The 21-time Grand Slam winner Nadal has also stated that Alcaraz will be his successor.

“It is clear: [Alcaraz] is my successor,” said Nadal.

“Over the months ahead that will become clear.

“He is better than me in various aspects of the game.”

Djokovic was defeated by Alcaraz at the semi-final stage in Madrid, and he praised the 19-year-old after the match.

“Great things to come from this talent,” said Djokovic.

Alcaraz is already for many the best player in the world, and it appears a matter of time before that is reflected in the ATP rankings and he secures his first major victory.