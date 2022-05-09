Could Chris Eubank Jr. face Gennadiy Golovkin next? | DAZN News Norway

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s loss to WBA light-heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol has thrown the boxing world into disarray.

If the Mexican was victorious on Saturday night, a trilogy fight against IBF world middleweight champion at 168lbs was on the cards. However, a rematch against Bivol is looking the more likely fight for Canelo.

This has opened the door for other middleweight contenders to have their shot at one of boxing’s biggest names, including Chris Eubank Jr.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Eubank Jr’s promoter Ben Shalom has eyes on a number of names for his next fight, but hasn’t ruled out trying to secure a date with Golovkin.

“We’d like the Zhanibek [Alimkhanuly] fight potentially,” Shalom said.

“He’s fighting Danny Dignum for the world title in May. We’re speaking to Top Rank about that fight.

“Eubank Jr wants a world title and we believe that’s the easiest option for him now. We also think Liam Smith is a good fight and I think it’s going to come down to those two.

“I’d like to see him fight for a world title, I think we can make that happen.”

Eubank Jr’s last outing came in February when he beat domestic rival Liam Williams on the judges’ scorecards, but while Golovkin has long been a name on the 32-year-old’s mind, Shalom just hopes he can secure a world title shot for his client.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with the Canelo-Golovkin fight, because Golovkin was a fight that Chris really wanted and I think that’s a great fight for Chris.

“Golovkin’s been waiting for that rematch with Canelo and if Canelo’s now going to fight Bivol in a rematch, then CEJ-GGG could become more likely. I’d like to see him fight for world titles, whether it’s Golovkin, Zhanibek, Lara – that’s what he should be aiming for.”

Eubank Jr. had also been linked with a summer showdown against Kell Brook, but those plans have been abandoned after the former IBF welterweight champion announced his retirement this past weekend.