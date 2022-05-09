Do Music Fans Care More About Climate Change Than Other People?

Music fans are more likely to care about climate change than non-music fans, with listeners putting more importance on tackling the global health threat than others, according to initial findings presented in a new study from the University of Glasgow.

The study, the “Turn Up the Volume Survey: Music Fan Attitudes Towards Climate Change and Music Sustainability,” drew on polling of around 2,000 U.K. adults, according to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). They were asked about their music listening and purchasing habits as well as their thoughts on environmental issues like climate change.

The poll results showed that 82 percent of music fans were concerned about climate change, compared to 72 percent of non-music fans.

The music fan figures were further broken down — 42 percent of listeners said they were “very concerned,” with 40 percent being “fairly concerned.” That was in comparison to 31 percent of non-music fans being “very concerned” or 41 percent being “fairly concerned.”

But why do music fans care more about climate change? Perhaps they are more aware due to reports indicating that music streaming is bad for the environment. Or maybe they have more empathy for their surroundings than others. Still, the findings suggest that most people — music fan or not — think something should be done about climate change.

Lead researcher Dr. Matt Brennan remarked, “The project findings are exciting because they demonstrate a clear relation between engaged music fandom, increased concern about climate change and desire for action.”

He continued, “Music culture has a long history of playing a key role in social movements, and the evidence shows this link is still strong in the present day when it comes to the climate emergency.”

He added, “This should send a strong message across the music industries — to record labels, concert promoters, streaming platforms, artists, and other sectors — that there is an appetite for industry initiatives to tackle climate change, and that fans support, and indeed demand, bolder action.”

The University of Glasgow study was conducted in partnership with the BPI, the Natural Environment Research Council, Music Declares Emergency, Secretly Group, Beggars Group, Involved Group and Key Production. Dr. Brennan called it “an opportunity for the music sector to play a more prominent role in accelerating a just and green transition.”

See the full initial Turn Up the Volume findings via this link.