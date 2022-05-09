Europe Day vs Putin’s parade as sanctions talks continue

Good morning and welcome to Europe Express.

Two visions of the world will be on display today, 77 years since the end of the second world war: In Strasbourg, French president Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will defend Ukraine and the bloc’s liberal values, seeking to chart a path forward for the bloc following the Conference on the Future of Europe. Meanwhile, in Moscow, this year’s Victory Day parade will seek to draw parallels between Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and the Soviet victory over the Nazi regime.

While Washington has for the first time sanctioned Gazprombank executives, in Brussels, diplomats are not quite there yet on the sixth sanctions package, with Hungary still holding up an agreement on the oil embargo. We’ll bring you up to speed with the latest.

With the EU’s exercise in direct democracy concluding today in Strasbourg, one of the emerging ideas is treaty change. We’ll look at the anxiety levels this prospect has raised in several member states and what the arguments against it are.

And after attending a celebrity-packed, inaugural FT Weekend Festival in Washington, I’ll fill you in with what Henry Kissinger and the CIA director, William Burns, had to say about Russia, the war in Ukraine and China.

Penalty time

A further day of talks on the sixth package of EU sanctions passed without agreement yesterday, as diplomats wrestle with what could be the most vexed set of penalties on Russia so far, writes Sam Fleming in Brussels.

The problem, as Europe Express has previously reported, centres on the hefty reliance of a handful of member states on Russian oil, and the question of how they can engineer a transition away from that dependence.

Most countries would have to ban Russian crude within six months under the EU’s proposals, but Hungary and Slovakia would have until the end of 2024 and the Czech Republic would be offered until June 2024.

This has not been enough to win over Hungary. While diplomats believe Budapest is in principle willing to back some sort of sanctions on oil, it will depend on the financial support being offered for its transition away from Russian oil, as well as how much time it will be allowed.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó struck a hard line yesterday, warning that while Budapest has voted in favour of all the sanctions packages so far, “this latest one would destroy the security of energy supply in Hungary, which is still on solid feet.”

Diplomats insisted that a lot of progress had been made in bilateral talks between the commission and member states on the details of the sanctions in the past couple of days, and that all are agreed the package needs to be finalised as soon as possible.

However, added one diplomat, the member states are “still working on technical solutions for solidarity with the most-affected member states”.

EU ambassadors will reconvene either today or tomorrow to have another crack at clinching a deal. But the slow pace of the EU’s sixth package contrasts with progress in the US, which is always able to move far more quickly when it comes to sanctions.

The US announced a crackdown on the provision of professional services such as accountancy to Russia — a measure that will also be in the latest EU penalties if all 27 member states eventually sign up to it.

And while the EU continues to haggle over an oil embargo, this step was taken by the US (which is far less reliant on Russian crude) no less than two months ago.

Chart du jour: Wage lag

Trade unions across the eurozone have been calling for wage increases, given the spike in inflation, and in some countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, negotiations are entering the end-phase for workers to start seeing higher settlements that have already been agreed. Click here for the full story.

Treaty change jitters

On Europe Day, discussion about how to reform the EU is growing louder. MEPs last week passed a resolution calling for proposals to reform the EU treaty to be tabled, writes Sam Fleming.

The move, via the creation of a convention as set out in Article 48 of the treaty, was necessary given conclusions from the Conference on the Future of Europe, the MEPs said.

They cited the appetite among participants in the conference for “simplification of the EU institutional architecture, more transparency and accountability in the decision-making process and a new reflection on EU competences.”

Guy Verhofstadt of Renew Europe was among the enthusiasts. He called for changes including creation of a health and energy union in the EU, enhancements to the parliament’s powers, and an end to requiring unanimity among member states in a number of areas.

Any debate about changing the EU’s treaties is viewed with alarm in some member states, however, where such a move is seen as opening a Pandora’s Box that could lead to years of bitter wrangling and unpredictable results.

Accordingly, some capitals have been pulling together a position paper stressing that, while they do not exclude any options now, they don’t support unconsidered and premature attempts to launch a process to amend the treaties.

Europe has repeatedly proven its ability to weather crises using the current treaty, according to this argument, and there is therefore no need to rush into institutional reforms. Signatories to the planned paper are expected to include central and eastern states such as the Czech Republic; Malta from the south; and Nordic and Baltic members such as Denmark and Estonia.

One EU diplomat familiar with the discussions spoke of acute frustration with the demands for a convention, arguing that the existing treaty has proven its flexibility and that there was no good reason for getting embedded in a convention that could last for years.

“Should we let the EU get drawn into lengthy institutional negotiations, which will suck all the political energy out of the institutions at a time of unprecedented crises and challenges?” the diplomat asked.

“No. We need to find solutions to real problems such as war in Europe, climate change, rising economic challenges, security, migration, etc. These are the questions that citizens have shown a real interest in during the conference. Not internal institutional questions.”

Nuclear sabre-rattling

Directors of the CIA rarely speak publicly, but William Burns took to the stage at the FT Weekend Festival in Washington to warn that, after a disastrous first phase of the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has started a riskier second phase.

Burns spoke of Russian “sabre-rattling” with tactical nuclear weapons, which the American intelligence community “cannot take lightly”, even if there are no indications at the moment he is about to use them.

“He’s in a frame of mind in which he doesn’t believe he can afford to lose,” Burns said.

On China, Burns said the partnership between Putin and China’s Xi Jinping should not be underestimated, given the “friendship without limits” statement they put out jointly just before the invasion started. But the way the war has played out so far has “unsettled” Xi, Burns said, given Russia’s brutality, the economic uncertainty stemming from the war and the tighter transatlantic partnership to which it has led.

(Here is a transcript of the discussion between Burns and the FT’s Edward Luce)

Former secretary of state and nuclear non-proliferation guru, Henry Kissinger, who soon turns 99 and has another book out, was also on stage speaking about his contacts with Putin over 15 years, for what he described as “purely academic strategic discussions.”

“I thought his basic convictions were a kind of mystic faith in Russian history . . . He was offended and threatened, because Russia was threatened by the absorption of this whole area into Nato,” Kissinger said. “This does not excuse and I would not have predicted an attack of the magnitude of taking over a recognised country.”

On the question of Putin acting on his threat to use nuclear weapons, Kissinger said: “If that line is crossed, that will be an extraordinarily significant event. Because we have not gone through globally what the next dividing lines would be. One thing we could not do in my opinion is just accept it.”

What to watch today

Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen speak in the European parliament in Strasbourg at the closing event of the Conference on the Future of Europe Vladimir Putin holds a Victory Day parade in Moscow

. . . and later this week

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi meets US president Joe Biden in Washington tomorrow EU-Japan summit takes place in Tokyo on Thursday Eurovision Song Contest finale is broadcast on Saturday from Turin

Notable, Quotable

We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money

Confiscating Russian money: EU capitals should consider the option of seizing some of Russia’s frozen foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief told the FT — the way the US has confiscated the assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, in part to compensate victims of terrorism.

German weapons: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country would continue to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying it was its historical responsibility to help the government in Kyiv defend itself against Russian aggression.

Irish win: Sinn Féin, a nationalist party committed to taking Northern Ireland out of the UK and into a united Ireland within a decade, has won a historic victory in regional elections but could face an uphill struggle to deliver on its republican dream a century after the island was partitioned.

