First look: Joe Swift’s bee-friendly Chelsea garden inspired by a bee’s wing

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has announced a conservation and bee-inspired garden partnership with BBC Earth at the Chelsea Flower Show 2022, designed by Joe Swift.

Celebrating plants and pollinators, Joe Swift’s BBC Studios Our Green Planet & RHS Bee Garden aims to inspire gardeners to play their part in balancing our ecosystems — one of Chelsea’s key themes for 2022.

Horticulturist Joe Swift has designed the garden – which will sit proudly on Chelsea’s Main Avenue – to share the same conservation principles as David Attenborough’s TV series, The Green Planet, which led to a global digital impact campaign #OurGreenPlanet.

RHS

Joe told Country Living that the RHS-commissioned garden – which, as a special project, will be exempt from judging – is being created by a like-minded team: “We all share the principles of conservation and all the simple yet positive differences we can make in our own outdoor space.”

“The main inspiration came from a bee’s wing,” Joe told CL. “As a designer, I’m always looking for interesting shapes that relate to the narrative and can be turned into three-dimensional forms. I looked at the anatomy of a bee and the wing sat nicely on the page with some areas I could turn into seating, some into paved areas and others into water with soft planting all the way around.”

Design features: BBC Studios Our Green Planet & RHS Bee Garden

The stone centrepiece is a silhouette of a bee’s wing in two complementary shades of pink

A water feature and pond, with specific areas of mud included for bees to make nests in

Bee houses designed to be cleaned out