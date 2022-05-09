Genealogy Society, Food Pantry, Woman’s Club & More…

Compiled by Jenny Bennett

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, May 17, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s Life Enrichment Center, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

An optional round table discussion begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Amy Lay will be the guest speaker and present Fold 3: Command and Conquer, a walk through the basics and then give additional tips, information and shortcuts on using the military records in genealogical research.

The cost is $15 for the meal and presentation. For reservation and meal choice, call Diane Loudermilk at 864-607-1330.

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band Playing Free Concert

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band (RJSB) is a new band formed to entertain the SouthShore community with music from the big band era to the 1980s. Audiences love to dance, and the music covers multiple dance styles from cha-cha to polka with plenty of ballads to slow dance to. RJSB has 16 musicians, including saxophonists, trumpeters, trombonists and a rhythm section.

The band is playing a free concert/dance at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Donations to the church’s food bank are encouraged.

Mustang Mach 1 Is Cruiser Of The Month

A superbly restored and updated 1969 Mustang Mach 1 owned by Mike Morrison of Riverview is the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club April cruiser of the month.

“This was my high school dream car, and now I finally have it,” he told fellow enthusiasts.

The Roamin’ Oldies Car Club hosts a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month, with a rain date the following Sunday, at the MiraBay Village Shopping Center off of U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Bunco

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s club is hosting a bunco fundraiser on Thursday, May 12 from 6 p.m. at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun with refreshments, raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing and prizes.

Tickets are $20 and available until Sunday, May 8 at www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org. There are limited seats so get your tickets today.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Designer Bag Bingo, Brunch And Wine Tasting

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking, Down syndrome, Special needs) is celebrating moms with a designer bag bingo event on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place at Lucaya Lakes Clubhouse, located at 12116 Blue Pacific Dr. in Riverview from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participants will get the chance to win luxurious handbags from the top brands, including Coach, Vera Bradley, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors and Kate Spade. Enjoy a delicious brunch with the choice of a mimosa or Bloody Mary, and taste local wines.

Tickets are $40 for presale until Wednesday, May 18 or $50 at the door and can be purchased by calling 813-245-2782. For more information on the event or about F.R.I.E.N.D.S., visit www.friendssupport.org.

Our Lady Of Guadalupe Food Pantry Is Here To Help

Our Lady’s Pantry is part of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry, located at 16650 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Wimauma, and has been helping the local community for 22 years.

“You may never have visited Our Lady’s Pantry before, but if this historic inflation is affecting you and your loved ones, remember we are here,” said Director Tom Bullaro.

It is open on Saturday mornings from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and serves families living in the Balm, Sun City Center and Wimauma communities. To find out more, visit www.ourladyspantry.com or call 813-633-2384.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is usually held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The next date is Tuesday, May 17, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Record Attendance

The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival ended in March with an outstanding attendance record. The 11-day event drew 543,129 visitors to take part in concerts, livestock shows, free entertainment, rides, food, arts and crafts vendors and more.

“We had a phenomenal run, and we are truly thankful,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We had good weather, terrific crowds and everyone seemed to be enjoying time with their families.”

The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2 through March 12. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.