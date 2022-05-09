Grab 41% off this 360Hz Alienware gaming monitor

A 360Hz gaming monitor might sound a bit like a novelty, but it could be a game-changer if you’re into the best FPS games. Sure, you’ll have to stick with 1080p rather than an illustrious 4K resolution, but if you’re looking to shoot first and ask questions later, you’ll want to prioritise refresh rate. While these screens can come with a premium price tag attached, it’s possible to find a deal from time to time, and you can grab over $250 off Alienware’s speedy 360Hz panel.

Over on Amazon US, the 24.5 inch Alienware 360Hz Gaming Monitor is down from $627.89 to $367.99, thanks to a 41% discount. While this panels high refresh rate is the star of the show, the screen also packs nifty features like Nvidia G-Sync certification, which should help prevent any screen tearing during Call of Duty: Warzone and Halo Infinite matches.

While gaming monitors are the opposite of a mullet, the business at the back of Alienware’s 360Hz panel should help keep your cable party more organised. Two HDMI ports, a display port, and four USB 3.0 ports occupy the back of the panel, meaning you can hook up the best gaming keyboard, mouse, and even a game console alongside your gaming PC.

Amazon constantly switches out its deals, so you’ll want to be fast if you wanna grab this slick Alienware gaming monitor for less.

