How Many Pets Does Hagrid Have in Harry Potter?

While Newt Scamander is best known for his documentation and care of magical creatures, there’s a special place for Rubeus Hagrid as he literally took his profession with him. Aside from Norbert, Fang and Fluffy, Hagrid has proven himself to be the perfect hug for exotic and dangerous pets. His love for magical creatures dates back to when he was a student at Hogwarts. Since then, it has built him a reputation as a kind and selfless ally among the population of magical creatures. But how many animals has Hagrid kept and cared for in the years before and during the Harry Potter series?





Rubeus Hagrid has always exhibited a love of animals often cast aside or not cared for. Being a half-giant, he too felt like an outcast and found solace in these creatures as a family that understood him on the inside rather than what they could see with their eyes. As a result, many faces have ventured into his life as children and grow into powerful, ferocious beasts that would die for Hagrid if need be.

Perhaps the most well-known and terrifying of his pets was the massive Acromantula, Aragog, a gigantic spider who mated with another one of Hagrid’s pets, Mosag, and the two created a massive family in the Forbidden Forest. Not much was known of the spider, but Ron and Harry learned from him that Aragog had a deep affection for Hagrid and consistently forbade his children from eating him. Hagrid had also protected Aragog when he was suspected to be the beast from the Chamber of Secrets. Hagrid also cared for another strange magical serpentine known as an Occamy, which wasn’t shown in the films.





He also cared for much larger creatures that often took to the skies. Buckbeak the Hippogriff was a bird/Pegasus hybrid that Harry rode and used to help Sirius Black escape custody in Azkaban prison. They were known for the respect needed to ride them and their regal nature. He also cared for Thestrals, docile yet impossible creatures that could only be seen by those who witnessed death. Although they were used to pull Hogwarts’ carriages, they also carried an air of regality in their gait.

Hagrid also cared for a collection of Flitterby Moths that had escaped at one point, as well as a litter of Crup pups. But with so many animals under his care, it’s hard to say what else he kept as a pet. But his love of these creatures also extended to Centaurs as they were proud allies of the Hogwarts groundskeeper. While he cared for many animals, Fang was the most loyal and was always by Hagrid’s side, even through the scarier moments.





With at least 11 creatures to his name, Hagrid’s love of animals has reflected his character for years. He may not always see eye to eye with the staff of Hogwarts, but it’s because he knew what was best for the animals he loves dearly. As a result, these creatures have returned his love in many ways and will likely continue to so long as he returns to them. Hagrid’s pets represent the lesson of never judging a book by its cover. Even the scariest-looking creatures may hide a beautiful secret or caring heart.









