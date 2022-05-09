HSBC launches new £170 free cash deal – are you eligible for offer?

The current account switch offer could see those switching to an Advance or Premier current account receiving £170 cash into their account. This offer runs from today, May 9 and is available alongside a separate offer worth £117. The offer is open to new customers who haven’t held an HSBC current account or opened a first direct current account since January 1, 2019.

HSBC UK’s innovative ‘mix and match’ insurance offer, provides six months’ cashback, Select and Cover worth £117.

Tom Wolfenden, HSBC UK’s Head of Retail, said: “Recent HSBC UK research showed that the increase in the cost of living is starting to bite, with a significant increase in those who say they have no disposable income but are taking proactive steps to balance the household budget.

“Eight in ten people are looking to implement additional changes to those they have already put in place, which shows people are trying to get a grip on their finances.

“While cutting back on everyday and occasional spending or cancelling any unwanted or unused subscriptions could help, taking note of the wide range of offers that could provide discounts, or even cash, could make your money go further or go a little way to reducing the impact of the increase in the cost of living.”

