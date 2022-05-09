I saved pal’s life playing Call of Duty after strange noises – it was terrifying

A GAMER saved a pal’s life after noticing he had fallen seriously ill as they played Xbox together virtually.

Graham Colvin, 27, rang 999 after David Webster, 21, started making strange noises during an online Call of Duty session.

3 David Webster owes his life to colleague Graham Colvin who raised the alarm

3 Graham raised the alarm when he heard his chum become unwell on the headset Credit: EPA

3 The pair work together at the JD Wetherspoon Salt Cot pub in Saltcoats, Ayrshire

The pub supervisor then alerted his workmate’s family before running more than a mile to his house.

Arriving at the same time as paramedics, he found David unconscious on his bedroom floor in Saltcoats, Ayrshire, after a severe seizure.

His quick thinking meant his chum was able to be treated at the scene before he was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock — where he recovered from the scare.

Recalling the drama, Graham said: “We both had the same day off and decided to get stuck into the game Call of Duty: Warzone.

“Usually we chat nonsense back and forth but after a while David stopped responding. Next thing, he started breathing erratically.

“I was shouting for him to let me know he was OK. It was terrifying. I could hear him becoming more unwell down the headset.

“He then went quiet, so I knew I had to do something.”

David said: “I’m very grateful to Graham for picking up that I was unwell from down the headset.

“I have no history of anything like that so it came out of the blue.

“I’m just relieved Graham was there for me. It turned out for the best.

“I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t been there. It could have been a lot worse.”

David has now returned to work as a kitchen assistant at his local pub, The Salt Cot.

He added: “I’m still waiting for doctors to determine the cause of the seizure and to tell me whether the problem is likely to persist.”

Billy Thornton, manager of the JD Wetherspoon boozer in Saltcoats, told of his pride in his staff’s close bond.

He said: “Everything happens for a reason and this incident could have been a lot worse for David without Graham’s quick actions.”

