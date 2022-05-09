International cooperation in Arctic Science: Norway to co-host the next Arctic Science Ministerial (ASM)?

Can make important contributions

Irrespective of the current pause in circumpolar collaboration, the long-term drivers of change in the Arctic are not fading away. Instead, they are expected to intensify in the coming years and decades.

As confirmed by the recent IPCC sixth assessment report on impacts, adaptation, and vulnerability to climate change, the impacts of climate change will become increasingly felt and further exacerbate already high risks to Arctic biodiversity, permafrost, and communities relying on Arctic ecosystems.

The current state, the unprecedented pace of change, and various socio-ecological challenges of Arctic transformation require enhanced international Arctic scientific cooperation and capacities to observe, understand, and inform addressing the impacts of the ongoing change.

Long-term monitoring is key to improving the understanding of the Arctic and global climate system, including the roles of the Arctic Ocean and thawing permafrost. Despite improvements, monitoring initiatives remain sparse in Arctic science and the ASM could further support sustained Arctic observations.

The next ASM could also enable discussions about future large-scale multinational Arctic campaigns. Arguably, it could serve as a important venue to promote and prepare the ground for the next International Polar Year (IPY) that could take place in 2032/2033. The preparations and organization of the effort as massive as the IPY require years of work and planning – and the next ASM could be a significant steppingstone in that process.

As the scale and complexity of Arctic change exceeds the capabilities of any individual country or actor to fully comprehend and prepare for the changes ahead, preserving international Arctic scientific collaboration is critical for the benefit of both Arctic and non-Arctic nations and societies. In times of crisis, it is also more important than ever – and Norway can play an active role in enabling it.