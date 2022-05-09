Kate Middleton’s simple hair trick to look ‘youthful’ & show off ‘elegant bone structure’

The Duchess of Cambridge is famous for styling her hair and doing her makeup for the majority of appearances she makes in public. Despite Kate Middleton being known for a bouncy blow-dry, more recently, she has favoured straight hair which sits behind her ears. This new style and simple trick to keep hair off the face are said to make the royal look “youthful”.

Kate stepped out last week wearing a green Edeline Lee dress and gold accessories to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in Kensington.

She kept her hair simple with it in a middle partin and straightened, which she tucked behind her ears and let it hang down her back.

Lily Jeffreys, Senior Stylist and Colour Technician at Taylor Taylor London explained how the Duchess’ tucking her hair back is a subtle way to open up her facial features.

Lily said: “Tucking the hair behind the ears also helps to make her cheekbones and jawline pop, showing off her luminous skin and bringing attention to her eyes, which really elevates her face and gives her a youthful glow.”

READ MORE: Queen Letizia in hysterics wears SAME dress as guest – pictures