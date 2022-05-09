Kings’ Dustin Brown: Bags apple in win

Brown notched an assist, five shots on goal and five hits in Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 4.
Brown snapped his seven-game point drought when he earned the primary helper on Carl Grundstrom’s empty-net goal to seal this win. Through four playoff outings, Brown’s contributed 12 shots on net and 13 hits from a third-line role. The 37-year-old winger will retire at the end of the Kings‘ postseason run, though he’ll likely do everything he can to keep it going as long as possible.
