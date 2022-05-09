Categories
Health

Lenape Diaspora Memorial project moves forward


Sculptor Allan Cottrill, left, is pictured with  Josh Beckel, of his company; Nick Graziano of Newcomerstown, whose company will be doing the concrete work on the project; and Harley Dakin, right, of the Newcomerstown Historical Society.
Sculptor Allan Cottrill of Zanesville is pictured with a styrofoam version of a future sculpture to be erected at the Temperance Tavern Museum in Newcomerstown. This particular sculpture will be of Cottrill’s great, great, great grandmother, Miatoka Nyeswanon.

NEWCOMERSTOWN — It’s a convergence of energy, opportunity, artistic creativity and community support.

People passing the Temperance Tavern Museum on Canal Street Tuesday were treated to a fascinating, but preliminary, vision of 500 years of Indian history as sculptor Allan Cottrill of Zanesville laid out styrofoam versions of six Lenape/Delaware Indians that will eventually become a permanent fixture of bronze statues known as the Lenape Diaspora Memorial.

Asked how the project was proceeding, Cottrill was emphatic.

“Fantastic. This is almost without precedent, having a full scale mock-up and being able to envision the entire project. It’s wonderful.”

Cottrill said the only other time he was able to do such a preliminary outline was with an eight-foot bronze sculpture of Jesse Owens at The Ohio State University. Cottrell said officials at the university weren’t sure exactly what they wanted so he did the entire layout, with Gene Smith, the OSU Athletic Director, eventually coming by, just saying “It looks good.” Cottrill also created the bronze statue of former Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes that stands outside the Olde Main Street Museum on Canal Street in Newcomerstown.

This is where convergence begins to happen.

When Cottrill worked with the Newcomerstown Historical Society for the Woody Hayes statue that was placed in 2018, Society members learned of another Cottrill project.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.