Lenape Diaspora Memorial project moves forward

“This is a perfect site. This is a perfect location,” Cottrill said. “As a sculptor, the people of Newcomerstown have been wonderful to work with, especially the Historical Society and the mayor (Pat Cadle). They have as much enthusiasm and as much passion as I do about this project.

“I’m a huge student of history and I’m also really big into family and genealogy. It was just four years ago that I discovered my link to Chief Netawatwes. I’ve always been empathetic to the Native American plight throughout history. This represents an historically correct account, not only for this area, but to represent the plight of Indians throughout the United States.”

According to information provided by the Historical Society and Cottrill, the memorial sculptures will historically begin with Chief Tamanend, 1625-1701, who is displayed proudly holding aloft one of the many peace treaties he signed with William Penn that did indeed provide years of peaceful coexistence between Whites and the Lenape. Tammany Hall in Philadelphia is named in his honor. The Tammany Society was formed in Philadelphia in 1772, and Tammany Festivals have been held from that date to the present day. Statues honoring Tamanend exist in Philadelphia, New York City and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

The next sculpture is of Chief Nutimus, 1650-1756, son-in-law of Tamanend, who is shown in a distressed state after the realization of how much land he had given away by signing the Walking Purchase Treaty in 1735. Cottrill said the Walking Purchase Treaty was so named because Chief Nutimus agreed to move further west as many miles as a man could travel on foot in one day. However, the English government had several runners do the traveling, which ended up being 70 miles in the one day period.

Chief Netawatawes, 1686-1776, son of Nutimus, is next in line historically and will be the first statue to be erected. Netawatawees was recognized by the Whites as the head chief of all the Lenape. Known as a wise counselor, he signed many treaties with the Whites and moved his tribe to Gekelmukpechunk, which was later named Newcomerstown in his honor in Eastern Ohio in 1759. He is the chief who invited the Moravian missionary Zeisberger to establish the Moravian Missions near his village. The elderly chief died at Ft. Pitt during the Revolutionary War while trying to facilitate peach between the Lenape and the Americans. Netawatawes is in a pose representative of his “wise counselor” moniker.