MLB The Show 22: Best April Monthly Awards Cards

MLB The Show 22’s Monthly Awards Program has returned and April’s best highlights a number of breakout performances from Major League Baseball’s regular season. This month’s rewards include a 92 Lightning Anthony Rizzo–who can be collected for XP towards the Spring Cleanup program–as well as 91 Legend POTM Lightning Andre Dawson, a card that pays tribute to the right fielder’s hot start with the Montreal Expos in which he led the National League in home runs in April 1986.
The program’s new XP path features more than 20 new cards that can be earned through parallel XP missions and moments based on real-world baseball events, like the New York Mets and the first no-hitter of the 2022 MLB season. There is also the new limited-time April Monthly Awards event with flashback rewards 2019 Topps Now Trevor Story and 2017 Topps Now Madison Bumgarner, and the Mother’s Day Flowers Conquest which can be farmed for XP and pink ballplayer/equipment items.