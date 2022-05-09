Mother Charged In Death Of Baby Found In Lake Pepin In 2003

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say they have arrested a mother and are charging her in the death of baby, found in Lake Pepin almost 20 years ago, and the charging documents allege she was also mother to another baby found in the Mississippi River in 1999.

Jennifer Matter, 50, of Red Wing, was taken into custody Monday morning. She faces second-degree murder charges in the case of a baby boy discovered at the Methodist Campus Beach in Frontenac in December 2003.

Investigators say that another baby, a girl found in the Mississippi River’s Lower Boat Harbor near Red Wing back in 1999, is also Madder’s, as proven by genealogy work. The charges announced Monday do not involve that case, and further charges may be pending.

“Genetic genealogy and Rapid DNA testing were both employed to develop a break in the case and then quickly confirm the identity of the babies’ mother,” Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said. “These kinds of scientific advances that can aid investigations are happening all the time. That is why it is so important to never give up on any unsolved case.”

Both cases went unsolved for decades; Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said the first case happened over 8,000 days ago.

Last year, the Minnesota BCA Crime Lab was able to determine and identify the biological father of the infant found in 1999, and worked to establish that Matter was a person of interest.

“The tenacity of several investigators in our office to obtain justice for these babies and the perseverance by our community who assisted us in finding answers have led us here today,” Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said. “We pray today’s arrest and charges provide some closure to all of those effected (sic).”