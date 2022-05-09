Naomi Osaka Eugenie Bouchard Caroline Wozniacki and Other Tennis Stars Share Adorable Pictures With Their Mothers on Mother’s Day

Parents play a pivotal role in the success of their children. They are the pillars in the lives of their child and support them no matter what. Moreover, just like the foundation is key to the strength of any building, it is difficult to imagine the success of children without the support of their parents. Further, on Sunday, the world celebrated Mother’s Day as a tribute to the contribution of a mother to her child’s life. Ask Naomi Osaka and other tennis stars how much this day meant to them.
It was the 2018 US Open final. Naomi had managed an incredible feat, defeating the local favorite, Serena Williams, to capture her maiden Grand Slam title. Subsequently, she rushed to her mother who was sitting in the stands and engaged in a warm and emotional embrace.
Further, as the world celebrated Mother’s Day, various tennis stars took to social media to pour in their wishes on this special day.
Tennis stars’ amazing pictures and videos with their mothers
Naomi Osaka took to Instagram and shared a clip of her hug with her mother after the US Open 2018 final. Additionally, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day,” wishing her mother on this special day.
Further, Amanda Anisimova wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Mama Bear,” as she wished her mother with their wonderful picture. As a tribute to the mothers, Wozniacki shared a picture on Instagram with her daughter. She said, “Happy Mother’s Day! To Olivia, thank you for choosing me to be your Mom and for bringing so much love and happiness in to our lives!”
Sloane Stephens and Eugenie Bouchard also wished their mothers by posting a picture with them on Instagram.
Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open 2022
After a disappointing campaign in Madrid, Osaka will play at the Italian Open this week. She is unseeded in the tournament and opens her campaign against Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Further, Osaka will look to avenge her Madrid Open second-round defeat against Sorribes Tormo when the two players meet again this week. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this contest.
