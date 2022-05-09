National Hurricane Center tracks first tropical wave of 2022 season

Though Atlantic hurricane season traditionally doesn’t start until June, a warmer Earth means the tropics will start roiling earlier and stay active longer. The National Hurricane Center is reported its first tropical wave of the season on May 8.

The wave is just off the western coast of Africa, south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is highly unlikely that this wave will develop as it moves east.

May 8: The first #tropicalwave of the season is analyzed on the 0600 UTC surface map. It is located near the west coast of Africa along 14W. pic.twitter.com/qHVS7VztW0 — NHC_TAFB (@NHC_TAFB) May 8, 2022

May storms have led several organizations to call for an earlier start to the hurricane season going forward. During a conference in 2020 of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, experts charged with tracking these systems began to discuss the idea of the official season starting in mid-May. Most years since 2015 have seen at least one named storm form before the official start of storm season on June 1.

This article was first published by Orlando Weekly.