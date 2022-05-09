Netflix Considering Ozark Spinoff Series

Ozark, one of Netflix‘s most acclaimed original series, came to an end late last month. Fans had to say goodbye to the thrilling tales of the Byrd family after four seasons on the streaming service. Given Ozark‘s popularity, though, there could easily be a world in which we see some kind of spinoff in the future. Marty may not have much more to do, but there are plenty of characters with more story to tell, and entire world that was created in the main series.

Following the Ozark finale, showrunner Chris Mundy spoke with TVLine about the series ending and what could be ahead in the future. He noted that there has been plenty of demand for another series set in the Ozark universe and he’s certainly not ruling out that possibility.

“It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch,” Mundy said. “There’s nothing definitive. We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show so there’s obviously going to be some interest there.”

If Netflix does want to explore an Ozark spinoff, the question would then become which character or storyline offers the best opportunity. Unfortunately, one of the most popular characters in the entire series was killed in the finale, shutting the door on a potential spinoff. WARNING: Spoilers for Ozark Season 4 ahead!

Ruth Langmore, the fan-favorite character played by Emmy-winning breakout Julia Garner, met her fate in the very last episode of Ozark. Fans had been asking for a Ruth spinoff series but that no longer looks like a possibility.

“There are still ways to stay inside the show and revisit things,” Mundy continued. “I’m sure people probably would’ve been happier if Ruth was out there.”

“It was really important for me to end this show,” he added. “This is the work we did, we did our best and we hope people like it. And then anything that spins off from it would be its own distinct thing, even though it’s in our universe.”

What did you think of Ozark‘s ending? Which character should get their own spinoff? Let us know in the comments!