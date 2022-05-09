New Scam In Buffalo Is Targeting Netflix Users

A new scam is going around Western New York, and if you have any streaming services, you are going to want to be careful.

Western New Yorkers who have a Netflix account, or any other streaming services (including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, and more) are the recent targets of the latest scam.

It seems to be that the latest scams are over text, since calling has become “a thing of the past” (as the kids say), and it appears to be real when you first receive the text.

Here is a screenshot of what one Western New Yorker shared on social media.

attachment-Screenshot 2022-05-09 at 3.57.29 AM

“(Netflix) Hi Karen S, Your April Payment Declined,” the text said.

Then, the text included a link that makes it looks like it will redirect you to your Netflix account, but you should not click the link because it is a scam.

There is one clear indicator that it is a scam, and that is from the sender address.

You can tell from the sender that there is no clear sign that it is from Netflix, and the same thing applies for the other streaming services who have been the subject of similar texting scams.

When you receive a text with a link, be cautious and do not click it unless you know for sure that it is from someone you know.

This is not the only scam to hit Western New York residents. Just last month, there was a phone scam where someone pretended to be part of U.S. Customs and Board Protection, and they would call people around Buffalo, leaving a message that said ““a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.” (If you have been a victim of that scam, you can read more about that protocol here.)

