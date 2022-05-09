NFT Plazas Launches World’s First Automated Metaverse Advertising System

Manchester, UK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Leading NFT news website, NFT Plazas, has announced the launch of its innovative new booking system which allows users to upload and pay for customized billboard advertisements in the Metaverse using an automated book-and-pay system. This is the first-of-its-kind solution for advertising in the Metaverse, helping onboard thousands of new brands to Decentraland through a simple and efficient user interface.

Users can now reach a global audience in a matter of minutes, without the need to code or build in the Metaverse. The simple checkout process allows anyone from anywhere to connect with the Metaverse, without any special skills, and spread their branding message on billboards dotted around many premium locations throughout Decentraland.

“This is the first step to making Metaverse advertising easily accessible for any forward thinking brands looking for exposure in the Metaverse.” – Chris Thomas, Founder of NFT Plazas.

With the use of a simple five-click booking system, brands, projects and potential clients can be seen on a global scale and plug directly into the Decentraland community who regularly visit the billboard kiosks to easily teleport to various locations around the map. There are two ad types with different sized billboards to choose from, and users can upload their own design customized to their vision. There is also access to a unique reporting dashboard for clients to monitor the progress of their campaign on a daily basis. Reporting includes information such as total number of views so far, views by location in the Metaverse, geo-location of visitors, and language of visitors.

The automated booking system works on a pay-per-view basis. You can choose the amount of views you want to receive for your Decentraland billboard advertising campaign, with pricing varying on a sliding scale in line with the amount of views you want to book for your campaign. There are already plans to expand this system into Voxels, Somnium Space and other virtual worlds in the coming weeks.

The Metaverse is the next step in the internet’s evolution into Web 3, and advertising in the Metaverse will be essential for creators and companies that want to showcase their brand as a thought leader in the space.

About NFT Plazas: Founded in 2018, and formerly known as DCL Plazas, NFT Plazas is now the number one news site dedicated to growing the NFT and virtual blockchain world space. Our mission is to spread the word about the associated benefits that come with these exciting new experiences and technologies. NFT Plazas covers Games, CryptoArt, Collectibles, Metaverse, Music and Industry news from around the globe.

For more information on NFT Plazas please visit:

The Metaverse Advertising Hub

Website

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

