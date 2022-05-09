Norwegian CEO: 'Defining Moment' With Full Fleet Back Cruising

Norwegian Cruise Line today celebrated the completion of its Great Cruise Comeback with the sailing of Norwegian Spirit, the 17th and final ship in its fleet to return to service, which happened over the weekend.

NCL’s return to service after a 500-day pause began with Norwegian Jade’s July 25, 2021 sailing from Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

Since then, the brand has systematically relaunched its ships around the world, welcoming guests and crew members aboard its vessels.

“This is an incredibly important day in our history and a defining moment for our future,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are moving full speed ahead, having already welcomed more than half a million guests for an exceptional vacation at sea.”

The Norwegian Spirit, which is sporting an extensive bow-to-stern, over $100 million revitalization, will be sailing through the deep blue South Pacific, visiting eight ports in 12 days, with departures from the beautiful Island of Tahiti.

As part of the most extensive renovation in Company history, Norwegian Spirit now showcases 14 new venues, additional and updated staterooms, enhanced public areas and new hull art.