Ons Jabeur reacts to beating Jessica Pegula in Madrid final for tennis history

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur lifted her maiden WTA 1000 title in Madrid and wrote tennis history in the process. On Saturday, Jabeur defeated USA’s Pegula 7-5 0-6 6-2 to become the first Arab winner of a WTA 1000 tournament.

After winning a tight first set, Jabeur collapsed in the second set as Pegula broke the Tunisian three times to easily win the second set and force a decider. Jabeur didn’t win a single game in the second set but started the third set with a break in the opening game.

Jabeur got broken back in the second game of the third set but it didn’t impact her negatively as she broke Pegula again in the third and seventh games to clinch a three-set victory.

Jabeur: Pegula was a tough opponent, I’m so happy

“[Pegula] was really good, putting a lot of pressure, playing kind of the game that I don’t like,” Jabeur said, per the WTA Tour website.