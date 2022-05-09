PAAC holds another free pet food giveaway for the community





CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As pet food prices continue to rise and scarcity on the shelves remains, pet owners have struggled to feed their furry friends.

PAAC President Cheryl Martinez told 3NEWS that several pallets and truckloads of food were given away as cars lined up in the parking lot.

Some pets even came along for the ride!

Martinez said PAAC is asking for volunteers to help in the future, so if you are interested, more information can be found at their website here.

