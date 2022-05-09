Police: 14 neglected dogs rescued from Bradenton home

BRANDENTON, Fla. — Multiple animals were taken out of a Bradenton home after officers discovered ‘deplorable living’ conditions.

The Brandenton Police Department (BPD) responded to a domestic call at a home in the 1800 block of 13th Street West on May 7. Upon arrival, officers saw 14 dogs living in crates stacked on top of one another.

“As soon as they entered the home right in the front entry way, they noticed there were multiple crates, dog crates that were stacked one on top of one another and all of those crates had at least one dog inside,” BPD’s Meredith Frameli said.

BPD said the dogs appeared to be sitting in their own excrement and lacked access to water. A pair of cockatiels were also taken from the home.

Crime investigators were called to the scene and found lack of air conditioning, extreme clutter, piles of garbage and visible insects.

Manatee Animals Services provided immediate aid to the animals and safely remove them after the woman agreed to surrender the animals.

Police continue to investigate the verbal domestic incident and the animal complaint.

“The woman provided consent to search the home just to make sure there were no weapons or other hazards that could be in the home so the officers had consent to go in and do a search for weapons and then as a result, they noticed the animal situation,” Frameli said. “At this point, there are no charges, but both those investigations are continuing so it’s separate investigations.”

It is expected the animals will be available for adoption in the future pending health.

In a statement, Manatee Animals Services said each animal will receive a thorough veterinarian exam and receive any necessary care while at their facility.

“According to animal services, it initially appears the animals were being fed,” Frameli said. “They just didn’t have access to clean water and they were living in unsanitary conditions, but we’re optimistic pending what the veterinarian says that the animals will eventually be able to be adopted out.”