Pope health fears: Pontiff forced to pull out of planned Lebanon trip

A flare-up of pain in his right knee, in addition to a pre-existing longstanding case of sciatica, which causes nerve pain in the legs, has left the pope with walking difficulties. The Lebanon trip was planned for June 12-13, as the Lebanese government had announced, but it’s **now likely to take place after the summer. The Vatican never officially announced the trip, but the Pope has referred to plans relating to it in recent interviews.

The Pope is due to make two more trips in July, one to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo and the other to Canada.

Sources that spoke to Reuters said that the Pope’s health was the main concern for the postponement of the Lebanon trip.

A plan for the Pope to go from Lebanon to Jerusalem on June 14 to meet Kirill, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, had already been cancelled due to the war in Ukraine.

Last Thursday, the Pope used a wheelchair in public for the first time and has used one since during private and public audiences.

He told an Italian newspaper last week he was receiving anti-inflammatory injections to help with an injured ligament.