Queen set for different State Opening of Parliament as tweaks made for 96-year-old monarch





The State Opening of Parliament will mark the start of the parliamentary next year after the Queen prorogued Parliament on April 28 and brought the 2021/22 session to a close. The event, which is the only regular occasion in which the monarch, House of Lords and House of Commons meet, will take place on May 10.

The current ceremony, including the Irish State Coach, can be traced back to 1852 during Queen Victoria’s reign. Viewers will also recall that MPs slam the door in the face of Black Rod in a ritual which came after King Charles I attempted to arrest the so-called Five Members in 1642. However, new measures have reportedly been put in place to accommodate the ageing monarch. There has also been speculation that the Queen might not attend the State Opening of Parliament due to mobility issues. JUST IN: ‘Wrong timing!’ Meghan and Harry slammed for adding ‘another burden’ to frail Queen

But if she can address Parliament then the Queen will make her first public appearance since a memorial service was held for her late husband Prince Philip on March 29 at Westminster Abbey. According to Australian news network 9Honey, Her Majesty is expected to travel by car, use the lift instead of the stairs, wear a day dress without the heavy Imperial State Crown and walk as short a route as possible. Similar measures had been put in place in previous years due to similar concerns. However, 9Honey also claimed coverage will likely be restricted from filming the Queen’s entrance and exit into Parliament. READ MORE: Prince Charles to put his foot down and snub Eugenie’s royal claim

The second came in 1963 when she was waiting to welcome Prince Edward to the Royal Family. The Lord Chancellor stepped in to deliver her speech on both occasions. If the Lord Chancellor was forced to step in once more then Justice Secretary Dominic Raab could take her place. The news comes just days after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch would no longer host garden parties. The Queen will instead be represented by other members of the Firm for the three Buckingham Palace parties this year.